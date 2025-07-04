7/04 Sports Brief

Cubs break franchise record with 8 home runs, 3 by Michael Busch

CHICAGO (AP) — Michael Busch and the Chicago Cubs turned their holiday into a home run. Eight of them, to be exact. Busch hit three longballs, Pete Crow-Armstrong connected twice and the Cubs went deep a franchise-record eight times to hammer the St. Louis Cardinals 11-3 for their fourth straight victory. The fireworks started long before sunset in front of 40,038 fans at Wrigley Field. Busch went 4 for 4 with five RBIs in his first career three-homer performance and second multihomer game. The eight longballs allowed by St. Louis also broke a club mark.

McNeil’s 2-run homer in 7th off Weaver lifts Mets over Yankees 6-5 in Subway Series opener

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeff McNeil hit a go-ahead, two-run homer off Luke Weaver in the seventh inning, leading the New York Mets over the Yankees 6-5 in a Subway Series opener between teams that faded badly after strong starts. Juan Soto hit a two-run homer among three hits against his former team and Brett Baty connected for a solo shot off Ian Hamilton in the sixth, cutting the Yankees’ lead to 5-4. Weaver relieved with two outs in the seventh and walked Pete Alonso. McNeil drove a changeup into the right-field upper deck, sending the Yankees to their fifth straight loss.

Mexico President Sheinbaum hopes deported boxer Chávez Jr. will serve time in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum says boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. wasn’t arrested earlier in Mexico because of his time spent in the U.S. American authorities announced Thursday that Chávez was detained in California for overstaying his visa and lying on a green card application. Officials say he faces deportation and charges in Mexico for arms and drug trafficking. Chávez was arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles while riding a scooter. U.S. officials also allege ties between Chávez and the Sinaloa Cartel. His visa expired in February 2024 and his green card application reportedly included fraudulent claims. Sheinbaum said Friday that “the hope is that he will be deported and serve the sentence in Mexico.”

Wimbledon: Another seed leaves when Keys is surprised by Siegemund. No. 1 Sabalenka beats Raducanu

LONDON (AP) — This most unpredictable of Wimbledons has delivered yet another surprise. Reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys was a lopsided loser in the third round, eliminated 6-3, 6-3 by 104th-ranked Laura Siegemund of Germany on Friday. The No. 6 Keys’ exit left just one of the top six women in the bracket before the end of Week 1. That’s No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, who defeated 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu at night. No. 2 Coco Gauff, No. 3 Jessica Pegula, No. 4 Jasmine Paolini and No. 5 Zheng Qinwen already were out. Naomi Osaka lost, while Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton and Amanda Anisimova won.

Wimbledon: Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz extends winning streak to reach 4th round

LONDON (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz kept his Wimbledon three-peat campaign chugging along by beating Jan-Lennard Struff 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Centre Court to reach the fourth round. Alcaraz extended his winning streak to 21 matches overall and 17 consecutive victories at the All England Club, where he’s won the past two titles. The five-time Grand Slam champion shook off a second-set wobble with an early break and by dropping only four points on his serve in the third set. Struff held tough but Alcaraz broke for a 5-4 lead in the fourth set and served out the victory.

Family of Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother gather for wake after fatal crash

GONDOMAR, Portugal (AP) — Family and friends of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother are gathering at a chapel where their bodies have been brought for a wake. The Portuguese soccer players were killed in a car crash in Spain on Thursday. Some hugged and wept before entering the Capela da Ressurreição São Cosme. Jota and his brother André Silva were found dead near Zamora in northwestern Spain after the Lamborghini they were driving crashed on an isolated stretch of highway just after midnight and burst into flames. Their bodies were repatriated to Portugal after being identified by the family. The funeral is planned for Saturday.

Hércules scores winner in 70th minute, Fluminense beats Al Hilal 2-1 to reach Club World Cup semis

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Hércules came off the bench and scored in the 70th minute to lift Fluminense past Al Hilal 2-1 in a Club World Cup quarterfinal match on Friday. Physical play resulted in a pair of yellow cards against both sides as they vied for scoring chances in the first half in front of a crowd of 43,091 at Camping World Stadium. Marcos Leonardo scored in the 51st minute for Al Hilal, which had not lost a match in the tournament. Fluminense moves on to the semifinal against the winner of the Chelsea-Palmerias match later Friday.

Moritz Wagner is returning to the Magic on 1-year deal, AP source says, as NBA free agency continues

The Orlando Magic are bringing back forward Moritz Wagner on a one-year deal, a person with knowledge of the move said Friday. Wagner is the brother of Magic forward Franz Wagner. He will sign a contract worth $5 million according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal likely will not be finalized until the league’s offseason moratorium on moves is lifted Sunday.

Wimbledon: No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka holds off home favorite Emma Raducanu at Centre Court

LONDON (AP) — Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka staved off an upset bid by resurgent Emma Raducanu at Wimbledon by beating the home favorite 7-6 (6), 6-4 in the third-round at a raucous Centre Court. Sabalenka, a two-time semifinalist at the All England Club, fought back in both sets against the the 2021 U.S. Open champion, who had been playing some of her best tennis since her title run at Flushing Meadows as a qualifier at age 18. In a 74-minute first set, Sabalenka converted her eighth set point which came 30 minutes after the first one.