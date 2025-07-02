Hendrix the parrot is the Jimi Hendrix of swearing

Polly wants a cracker, and also to use every curse word in the book.

The Forever Paws Animal Shelter in Massachusetts has come into possession of a parrot named Hendrix, who, as the organization describes in a Facebook post, has a vocabulary “not for the faint of heart.”

“The thing is, if you adopt Hendrix, you’re basically adopting Samuel L. Jackson,” the post reads. “He says thank you when you give him snacks but will also tell you to shut up. He uses ‘what the hell?’ in the correct context. This bird is rated R, parental advisory required, a real sour patch kid if one side was sugar and the other side was arsenic.”

“He’ll be all sweet and affectionate and then turn around and call you a slur,” it continues. “Yes. A slur. No, we’re not kidding.”

The shelter’s post has been updated to share that applications to adopt Hendrix are now closed.