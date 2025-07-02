7/02 Sports Brief

Freeman, Smith join Ohtani to give Dodgers 3 All-Star starters. Tigers also have 3

NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers will have three fan-elected starters in the All-Star Game, with first baseman Freddie Freeman and catcher Will Smith joining designated hitter Shohei Ohtani as winners in final ballot totals. Detroit will have three fan-picked starters for the first time since 2007 after second baseman Gleyber Torres along with outfielders Riley Greene and Javier Báez were voted in at their positions for the July 15 game at Atlanta’s Truist Park. Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker of the Chicago Cubs were picked for the NL outfield along with Ronald Acuña Jr. of the host Braves.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw is set to make history for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night. The 37-year-old pitcher notched his 2,998th and 2,999th strikeouts against the Chicago White Sox while trying to reach 3,000 for his career. He struck out Miguel Vargas in the third and Lenyn Sosa in the fifth. He would become the 20th pitcher in MLB history to achieve the milestone. Kershaw has spent all 18 seasons with the Dodgers and remains a key player despite injuries and age. The three-time Cy Young winner has helped stabilize the Dodgers’ pitching staff this season. His family, including his wife Ellen and their children, will be present at Dodger Stadium for the milestone moment.

Knicks offer coaching job to Mike Brown and are working on a deal, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — A person with knowledge of the details says the New York Knicks have offered their coaching job to Mike Brown and are working to finalize a deal with the two-time NBA Coach of the Year. Brown would replace Tom Thibodeau, who was fired last month despite leading the Knicks to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 25 years. He had his second interview with the Knicks on Tuesday before the job was offered, the person told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because details of the search were to remain private.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The U.S. men’s soccer team advanced to the CONCACAF Gold Cup final against Mexico or Honduras after a 2-1 win over Guatemala. Coach Mauricio Pochettino said the sellout crowd of 22,423 at Energizer Park, which rooted overwhelmingly for the visitors, was “like to play in Guatemala.” Diego Luna scored in the fourth and 15th minutes for the U.S., giving him three goals in the tournament. Sunday’s final in Houston will be the Americans’ last competitive match before next year’s World Cup.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Diego Luna scored twice in the first 15 minutes, and the United States hung on to beat Guatemala 2-1 to reach its first CONCACAF Gold Cup final since 2021. Luna put the U.S. ahead with a left-footed shot in the fourth minute, then scored with his right in the 15th for his third goal in two games. Olger Escobar scored in the 80th for Guatemala. The U.S. plays defending champion Mexico or Honduras for the title on Sunday at Houston.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Claire Hutton scored her first international goal as the U.S. beat Canada 3-0 in a friendly. Sam Coffey and Yazmeen Ryan also found the net. The Americans have five straight wins by a combined score of 18-0 since losing to Brazil in April. Hutton’s goal came in the 36th minute off a corner kick by Rose Lavelle, who also helped set up Coffey’s earlier goal. This was the third game in seven days for the U.S., following two 4-0 wins over Ireland. The Americans face South Korea and Japan in September.

Nimmo and Lindor deliver after lineup change as scuffling Mets beat Brewers to split doubleheader

NEW YORK (AP) — New leadoff batter Brandon Nimmo launched a grand slam off rookie phenom Jacob Misiorowski, and the New York Mets beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-3 to split their day-night doubleheader. Dropped from the top spot, slumping All-Star Francisco Lindor followed Nimmo’s second-inning slam with a home run and finished with three RBIs as the Mets snapped a four-game slide by winning for only the fourth time in 18 games. Joey Ortiz hit a tiebreaking grand slam in the sixth inning of the opener that sent Milwaukee to a 7-2 victory behind Freddy Peralta in the makeup of Tuesday night’s rainout.

Wimbledon: No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka is the last top-five women’s seed left. Carlos Alcaraz wins

LONDON (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka has come back after being two points from dropping the opening set of her second-round Wimbledon match three times. Eventually, the No. 1-ranked Sabalenka asserted herself for a 7-6 (4), 6-4 victory over Marie Bouzkova on Wednesday to avoid the sort of surprise that has sent a group of seeded players home. Four of the top 10 women’s seeds failed to make it out of the first round: No. 2 Coco Gauff, No. 3 Jessica Pegula, No. 5 Zheng Qinwen and No. 9 Paula Badosa. In all, a record-tying 23 seeded players — 10 women, 13 men — were gone by the end of Day 2.