Billy the goat is the GOAT of evading capture

If you want to capture Billy the goat, then you better be the GOAT — the greatest of all time — of animal control.

So far, the animal control services of Fort Washington, Maryland, haven’t been up to the task. According to NBC Washington, Billy has been on the run in a local neighborhood and has been evading capture for weeks.

“He can’t be caught,” says resident Jeffrey Herbert, who gave the animal the nickname Billy the GOAT. “Somebody owns him. They need to come get him.”

In between sampling the yard offerings of the neighborhood lawns, Billy has apparently remained out of sight when animal control arrives.

“Called animal control, they don’t see him, they go home,” Herbert says.