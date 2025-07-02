Bar defends itself amid reports of ‘jiggling’ customer

A bar in England drew complaints from a neighboring business over a reported patron who expressed herself in an enthusiastic manner.

As the BBC reports, the opticians at The Spectacle Shop protested the proposed expanding hours of the nearby Country Club bar after its CCTV camera had caught a woman “jiggling her breasts at customers, one of whom was an 85-year-old man.”

At a hearing regarding the possible hours change, The Spectacle Shop owner Phillip Potter allowed that the Country Club may not be able to entirely control the behavior of its clientele — including, we assume, its ability to police what of their own body parts people may decide to jiggle — but still complained about the bar’s noise levels.

“Forty per cent of retail sales can be lost from having your windows [and] door closed,” Potter said. “If your windows are open, mine have to be closed, because of the noise.”

Despite Potter’s gripes, the local council approved the Country Club’s request to be able to stay open until 2 a.m., citing its clean record of zero police incidents. The owners also proposed a variety of solutions to alleviate complaints, including noise monitoring, increased CCTV and a dispersal policy.