WNBA expanding to Cleveland, Detroit and Philadelphia over next five years

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA is expanding to 18 teams over the next five years with Cleveland, Detroit and Philadelphia all set to join the league by 2030. Cleveland will begin play in 2028, Detroit in 2029 and Philadelphia the season after assuming they get approval from the NBA and WNBA Board of Governors. Toronto and Portland will enter the league next year. All three of the new teams that were announced Monday have NBA ownership groups. Each paid a $250 million expansion fee. All three teams also will be building new practice facilities for the WNBA teams.