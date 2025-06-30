6/29 Sports Brief

Wimbledon is bracing for record-breaking Day 1 temperatures as the tournament gets started

LONDON (AP) — Wimbledon is preparing for the possibility of record-breaking Day 1 heat as the oldest Grand Slam tournament gets started. The temperature shortly before play was scheduled to begin in the first matches at 11 a.m. local time Monday was 82 degrees Fahrenheit, which is 28 Celsius. That was not yet reaching the 85 Fahrenheit or 29.3 Celsius measured during the first day of the 2001 fortnight. The average daytime temperature in London in June is 71 Fahrenheit, which is 21.5 Celsius.

Hall of Fame horse trainer D. Wayne Lukas, a winner of 15 Triple Crown races, dies at 89

Hall of Fame horse trainer D. Wayne Lukas has died. He was 89. His family says Lukas died at his home Saturday night. Lukas had been hospitalized with a severe MRSA blood infection that caused significant damage to his heart and digestive system and worsened pre-existing chronic conditions. Lukas won 15 Triple Crown races, including the Kentucky Derby four times. Only good friend Bob Baffert had more Triple Crown victories. The beloved, old-school trainer known affectionately as “Coach” was still getting on the pony himself in the morning for workouts even with his 90th birthday approaching.

LeBron James formally opts in for a 23rd season, will make $52.6M in 2025-26, AP source says

LeBron James is exercising his $52.6 million option with the Los Angeles Lakers for 2025-26, further confirming that he will become the first player in NBA history to play a 23rd season, a person with knowledge of the decision said Sunday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither James nor the team announced the decision publicly. ESPN and The Athletic were among those to first report the decision. James turns 41 in December. He’s been an All-NBA pick in 21 of his 22 seasons in the league.

Women’s soccer at Euro 2025 aims for global impact with world champion Spain eyeing 1st title

GENEVA (AP) — The European Championship in women’s soccer that opens Wednesday in Switzerland has global ambitions. The July 2-27 tournament featuring 16 teams playing 31 games in total will be broadcast in the United States by Fox and across Latin America by Disney+. It will draw a tournament record attendance of more than 600,000 fans in the eight Swiss stadiums. European soccer body UEFA says ticket buyers were from more than 120 countries. Overall tournament revenue close to 130 million euros ($152 million) is more than double the Euro 2022 edition in England. World champion Spain is the expected favorite and starts Thursday against Portugal.

Wimbledon brings out David Beckham, Maria Sharapova and other stars on Day 1

LONDON (AP) — David Beckham and Maria Sharapova are among the stars of sports and screen at Wimbledon for the start of the tournament. Sharapova, the 2004 champion at the All England Club at age 17, posted a selfie with Beckham on Instagram on Monday with the caption: “Let the (Wimbledon) games begin.” Former England soccer captain Beckham was on the list of guests expected to attend Centre Court matches on Day 1. Others included Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne and former England soccer coach Gareth Southgate.

Skenes, Misiorowski and Burns are part of an influx of talented young pitchers in the NL Central

The NL Central is suddenly packed with talented young pitchers. Pittsburgh’s Paul Skenes finished third in the National League Cy Young race as a rookie last year. More recently, Milwaukee’s Jacob Misiorowski threw 11 straight hitless innings to start his career and then beat Skenes in a head-to-head matchup Wednesday. Now Cincinnati’s Chase Burns has reached the majors. The No. 2 pick in last year’s draft struck out the first five hitters he faced for the Reds in his debut against the New York Yankees.

NBA free agent Malik Beasley under investigation regarding gambling allegations, AP source says

DETROIT (AP) — NBA free agent Malik Beasley is under investigation by the U.S. District Attorney’s office regarding gambling allegations tied to league games, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Sunday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment on the matter. “We are cooperating with the federal prosecutors’ investigation,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement released to the AP and other outlets on Sunday. The probe into Beasley comes 14 months after the NBA banned Toronto’s Jontay Porter, who was linked to a prop bet investigation and eventually pleaded guilty to committing wire fraud.