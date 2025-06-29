Road Closure 7/2/2025 in The Dalles

Press Release/Public Notice for Road Closure 7/2/2025

Contact information: Robinson Brothers Construction, LLC

Corporate Phone: 360-576-7781

Tim McElroy/Construction Supervisor 360-839-9550

Ken Chapman/Area Manager 360-448-3489

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Traffic Advisory – River Road Asphalt Restoration

Robinson Brothers Construction will perform asphalt restoration near 3600 River Road, The Dalles, on Tuesday, July 2, 2025, from 7:00 AM to no later than 5:00 PM.

Full road closure: Both northbound and southbound lanes on River Road will be closed during the project.

Detour: Traffic will be redirected to Crates Way.

Local access: Residents and local traffic will be accommodated.

Safety notice: Please use caution when traveling near the construction zone. Traffic control personnel will be present throughout the day to ensure safety and direct vehicles appropriately.

We appreciate your patience as we work to improve the roadway.