Maybe he just wanted a pint: Escaped mongoose found at local brewery

Who amongst us doesn’t have the urge to flee our responsibilities for the satisfaction of a refreshing beverage?

We imagine that’s what Gef the mongoose was feeling when he escaped the Curraghs Wildlife Park on the Isle of Man and was later found at a local brewery.

“We’re very relived he is now safe and he looks well!” the park says in a Facebook post. “He will now spend some time in our quarantine facility as a precaution having been in [possible] contact with other wildlife, and be checked out by our vet team.”

This time, you can blame it on the (mon)goose.