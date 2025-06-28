Diamonds are forever, even if they’re caught in a baggage carousel

We’ve heard of a diamond in the rough, but what about a diamond in the baggage carousel?

According to CBS Pittsburgh, a woman traveling from Los Angeles to the Steel City thought the diamond from her engagement ring was lost forever after she left the airport and noticed it was missing.

April Schmitt recalls when she picked up her bag from the carousel after her flight, her hand got stuck and she felt a pinch. She successfully removed her hand and her luggage, but after about 30 minutes, she looked down and realized that her prized ring no longer had its center stone.

“It was devastating,” Schmitt says. “I mean, I literally felt sick to my stomach as soon as I realized.”

Upon returning to the airport, Schmitt was unsuccessful in locating the lost diamond, but the airport maintenance team kept looking. After a four-hour effort that included taping two paint sticks together to scrape the bottom of the carousel, Schmitt’s diamond was found.

“Literally, my jaw dropped,” Schmitt says. “I was ecstatic. I just couldn’t get to the airport quickly enough.”

All of this happened on a Friday the 13th, which has actually been a positive day for Schmitt during her life — she got engaged and married on past Friday the 13ths.