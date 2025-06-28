Bear freed from beary uncomfortable accessory

While it may be important to accessorize in the human world, in the bear world, not so much.

One particular bear in Michigan unwittingly tried to buck that trend when it got its head stuck in a barrel lid for two years before it was finally freed.

According to The Associated Press, Michigan wildlife experts first spotted the bear as cub wearing the lid in 2023. The animal was finally safely caught in a trap early in June and was sedated so that the lid could be removed.

“It’s pretty incredible that the bear survived and was able to feed itself,” says state bear specialist Cody Norton. “The neck was scarred and missing hair, but the bear was in much better condition than we expected it to be.”

That’s at least one thing this bear won’t have to bear any longer.