The Dalles Traffic Advisory – River Road Asphalt Restoration

Traffic Advisory – River Road Asphalt Restoration

Robinson Brothers Construction will perform asphalt restoration near 3600 River Road, The Dalles, on Tuesday, July 2, 2025, from 7:00 AM to no later than 5:00 PM.

Full road closure: Both northbound and southbound lanes on River Road will be closed during the project.

Detour: Traffic will be redirected to Crates Way.

Local access: Residents and local traffic will be accommodated.

Safety notice: Please use caution when traveling near the construction zone. Traffic control personnel will be present throughout the day to ensure safety and direct vehicles appropriately.

We appreciate your patience as we work to improve the roadway.