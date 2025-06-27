From the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office:

Important Well Safety Information Following the Rowena Fire

The Rowena Fire has caused damage to homes, infrastructure, and the environment throughout the affected area. If you use a private well for your water supply, it’s important to know that wildfires can damage wells and water systems. This means that your drinking water could potentially be contaminated. Your health and safety come first — please take time to review the following guidance before using your well water.

There are a few things to keep in mind if your well has been impacted by fire. You can visually check for:

• Damaged, melted, or exposed electrical wiring

• Damaged or melted PVC casing, liner, or pipes

• Damage to well houses and pressure tanks

• Debris such as ash or sediment entering uncovered wells

• Old dug wells with wooden covers, which may now pose a safety hazard

Exposed electrical wiring around your well is a significant safety risk. Damaged wires can cause electrical shorts, especially if they contact the metal casing. Do not touch the wires or the casing. Instead, clearly flag the area around the well to warn others of the hazard.

Old dug wells with fire-damaged covers are also dangerous. A damaged cover could collapse, fall into the well, or cause someone to fall through. If you see what looks like a sinkhole or open hole, flag or barricade the area to keep people and animals safe.

If your well has been damaged by fire — or you think an old dug well has been exposed — contact a licensed and bonded well constructor or pump installer to evaluate the situation. They can determine whether the well can be repaired or needs to be properly decommissioned.

If you think your water supply may have been affected, bring clean water with you when returning home. A good rule of thumb is to plan for at least one gallon of water per person per day for drinking, cooking, and hygiene.

If you experienced damage or loss due to wildfire, consider testing your well water to make sure it’s safe to drink. Contact a professional water quality lab for testing.

Community Resources

• You can find more information and resources about testing wells after a wildfire on the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) website:

https://www.oregon.gov/…/WildfireImpacted-Domestic-Well…

• OHA has a flyer on how to check your well after a fire:

o English: https://sharedsystems.dhsoha.state.or.us/…/le3558a.pdf

o Spanish: https://sharedsystems.dhsoha.state.or.us/…/ls3558a.pdf

• To find a professional to inspect or repair your well, search for licensed and bonded well constructors in Oregon here:

https://apps.wrd.state.or.us/…/well_license/default.aspx

—