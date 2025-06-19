6/18 Wasco County Commissioners meeting

Story by Rodger Nichols for Gorge Country Media

Wasco County Commissioners met yesterday and covered a number of items. They did formally declare an emergency in Wasco County due to the Rowena Fire. Emergency Services Manger Sheridan McClellan had a list of the damages:

“burned over 3,500 acres and placed nearly 4,000 homes on evacuation orders. The destruction of 56 homes, 91 outbuildings, 18 vehicles that we know of and approximately 13 RVs has slightly the least hazardous materials including ash, chemical residuals and the debris containing potential toxins such as asbestos, fuel and other contaminants.”

The emergency declaration will make it possible to apply for funds to help with rebuilding

In response to that devastation, officials set up a Multi-Agency Resource Center, or MARC event, which was held from 4 pm to 7 pm last night in the County Commission building on Third Street. The idea is to have a one-stop shop, providing access to a number of agencies to folks who have had losses in the fire. Other events have been planned and will be announced soon.

South County veterans, mark these dates on your calendar. Wasco County Veterans Service Officer Chelsea Perritt wants to bring services to you,

“We are proud to announce we are starting a series in Maupin. We’re hitting South County, so June 24th, July 29th and August 26th, Maupin City Hall has graciously let me use their meeting space. So I’ll be there from one to three on those dates. We have about 10 to 15 Maupin veterans, plus a lot of South County clients and we believe in being where they are.”

And Commission Chair Scott Hege had good news for builders who have been hoping to be able to add ADUs — additional dwelling units — to property in the county.

“So people can apply as of today for an accessory dwelling unit on their property, which is a very big thing from the standpoint of what it used to be that you couldn’t have any ADUs.”

Application fee for an ADU in the county has been set at the unusual figure of $529.18.

