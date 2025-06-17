Man uses trash panda to trash local business

A raccoon’s fur may make it look like it’s wearing a bandit mask, but that doesn’t mean you can use it for your own illegal purposes.

That apparently didn’t stop Jonathan Mason, of Murray, Kentucky, who’s accused of intentionally releasing a raccoon into a business and then fleeing the scene.

According to the Murray Police Department, the raccoon bit a person inside the business during the incident. Mason, who reportedly had previously been warned to stay away from the business, was arrested and faces charges including assault and trespassing.

As for how Mason even got the raccoon in the first place, we’re guessing we’d rather not know.