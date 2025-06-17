6/17 Sports Brief

Tyrese Haliburton scheduled for MRI as part of leg injury evaluation, AP source says

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton’s status for Game 6 of the NBA Finals is understandably in at least some doubt, after the Olympic gold-medal-winning guard was undergoing evaluation Tuesday to determine the extent of the injury to his lower right leg. Part of that evaluation was an MRI exam, according to a person with knowledge of the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because neither Haliburton nor the team revealed that publicly. ESPN first reported that an MRI was scheduled. Pacers coach Rick Carlisle made clear after Game 5 that the Eastern Conference champions would be taking a close look at the injury.

Rafael Devers ready to put Boston situation behind and start fresh in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rafael Devers has been formally introduced by the Giants, days after being traded to San Francisco by the Boston Red Sox. Devers is set to be designated hitter batting third in the series opener against the Cleveland Guardians. He is determined to leave his own lasting mark on the franchise in what is a much-needed fresh start for him and a monumental mid-season acquisition for Buster Posey and San Francisco’s front office. Devers says he’s done discussing any issues he had with the Red Sox and eager to move forward with the Giants, insisting he will play anywhere and do whatever manager Bob Melvin and his staff ask.

Clark scores 20 and the Fever beat the Sun 88-71 in physical game to secure Commissioner’s Cup spot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 20 points, six assists and four 3-pointers and the Indiana Fever beat the Connecticut Sun 88-71 in a physical game that included three late ejections. With 46.1 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Connecticut guard Jacy Sheldon made a steal and raced the other way before being wrapped up by Sophie Cunningham under the basket for a hard foul. Sheldon got up quicky and got into a shoving match with Cunningham, leading to Cunningham, Sheldon and Lindsay Allen all getting ejected. Sheldon was also the center of another official review in the third quarter after she poked Clark in the eye and then Marina Mabrey came in late to shove Clark to the floor. Indiana secured a spot in the Commissioner’s Cup.

Florida Panthers star Sam Bennett wins Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett has won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP after leading the Florida Panthers to a second consecutive Stanley Cup championship. Bennett scored 15 times to lead all playoff scorers this season. He also was a factor physically by making some big hits, crowding the crease and knocking Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner and other opponents off their game. Bennett could parlay his massive postseason success into a lucrative contract as a free agent whether he re-signs with Florida or goes elsewhere.

Former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs apologizes to victim’s family at Las Vegas event

Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs has apologized to the family of a woman he killed in a car crash nearly four years ago. Ruggs was on special release Tuesday night to speak at a Hope for Prisoners event in Las Vegas. Ruggs drove his sports car at speeds up to 156 mph on Nov. 2, 2021, slamming into a vehicle that killed driver Tina Tintor and her dog, Max. Tintor was 23. Ruggs apologized after he was asked at the event what he would say to Tintor’s family.

Not even Saudi Arabia or FIFA could get Cristiano Ronaldo to the Club World Cup

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — In the end, not even Saudi Arabia or Gianni Infantino could engineer a way to get Cristiano Ronaldo to the Club World Cup. FIFA president Infantino certainly tried – last month making a public appeal ahead of the tournament. Ronaldo’s contract with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr was due to expire and FIFA’s decision to create a specially-made mini transfer window for its newest competition meant the path was clear for the Real Madrid great to sign a short-term deal with a new team just in time to take part. Given his connection to Saudi Arabia, where he was the face of the oil-rich kingdom’s spectacular drive to sign some of soccer’s biggest stars in recent years, rumours began to circulate about a move to Al Hilal.

Hard Rock Stadium tightens security at Club World Cup after chaotic scene at Copa America

MIAMI (AP) — Almost a year since the Copa America final nearly ended in tragedy, big numbers of soccer fans are back at Hard Rock Stadium. This time it’s for the Club World Cup with heightened security. A combined crowd of nearly 120,000 supporters have watched the opening two games staged in Miami. They have been greeted by extra checkpoints and a heavy police presence. The sheriff’s office says lessons have been learned from July of last year when ticketless fans rushed the gates for a match between Argentina and Colombia, leaving fans terrified and bloodied as security struggled to contain the crush.

Ohtani ‘feeling good’ after his Dodgers pitching debut and could return to mound this weekend

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani came out of his pitching debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers in good order, even if he was his own worst critic. Manager Dave Roberts says Ohtani is “a little fatigued” but otherwise feeling good a day after returning from elbow surgery and pitching in a major league game for the first time since August 2023. Ohtani, who threw one inning, says he wasn’t quite happy with the results overall. He gave up a pair of hits and a run in the Dodgers’ 6-3 win over San Diego. He could pitch again this weekend when the Washington Nationals visit Dodger Stadium.