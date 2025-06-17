What’s cooler than being cool? This Swiss man’s ice cold world record

In new “world records you didn’t know were world records” happenings, a man in Switzerland can now claim he holds the Guinness title for “longest time spent in full body contact with snow.”

Elias Meyer, who is a competitive powerlifter, wore only a swim suit as he was buried under mounds of snow and stayed there for just over two hours. The previous high-water mark belonged to Valerjan Romanvoski, of Poland, who spent an hour and 45 minutes submerged in snow.

While attempting the record, Meyer was accompanied by a team of observers who kept tabs on his health and internal body temperature. He also set up close to a hospital and had an emergency team nearby.

As for how someone would even think to try something like this, Meyer endeavored to prove that the “body is capable of incredible things.” He may have also succeeded in proving that the brain is capable of crazy things.