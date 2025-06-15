Horseback-riding hero helps lasso hit-and-run suspect

Riverside, New Jersey, briefly turned into the Wild West when a horseback rider helped catch a hit-and-run suspect.

According to the Riverside Township Police, a resident had called to report a hit-and-run by a vehicle, which had left a parked car damaged. Shortly thereafter, a man named PJ riding a horse named Shiny rode up to the caller’s home. He shared that he’d witnessed the crash and was going to ride after the suspect.

While aboard his trusty steed, the man galloped close enough to the car to observe part of its license plate, which he then reported to police. With that info, police were able to locate, arrest and charge the suspect.

We assume PJ then tipped his cowboy hat before he and Shiny rode off into the sunset, never to be seen again.