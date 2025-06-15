6/15 Sports Brief

J.J. Spaun weathers the worst of wet Oakmont to win US Open

OAKMONT, Pa. (AP) — J.J. Spaun turned a miserable day into an unforgettable finish in the U.S. Open. It was wet and nasty at Oakmont. Five players were tied for the lead with an hour to go. Spaun delivered two shots now part of U.S Open lore. He hit driver onto the green at the par-4 17th to set up birdie and the lead. Needing two putts from 65 feet for the win, Spaun made the longest putt all week at Oakmont for a birdie-birdie finish and a 72. He won by two shots over Robert MacIntyre. He was the only player under par.

Rory McIlroy ends his US Open on a high note with a 67. The next major is in his home country

OAKMONT, Pa. (AP) — Rory McIlroy shot a 3-under 67 to finish the U.S. Open at 7 over. That’s a performance he can build off as he works toward the year’s final major. Next month’s British Open at Royal Portrush is in his home country of Northern Ireland. First, McIlroy has the Travelers Championship in Connecticut next week. At times this week, he seemed eager to leave Oakmont behind. But he ended up feeling pretty good about his round Sunday — and the state of his driver.

Magic land Desmond Bane in a trade with the Grizzlies for Anthony, Caldwell-Pope and draft picks

The Orlando Magic have acquired Desmond Bane from Memphis in a deal that sends Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony and draft capital to the Grizzlies. Memphis gets four first-round picks — one this year, another in 2026, then others in 2028 and 2030. The deal also included the option for a pick swap in 2029. Bane averaged 19.2 points this season for the Grizzlies. He would figure to be an upgrade for a Magic team that has made the playoffs in each of the last two seasons but has sought more shooting to pair with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle offers defense of Scott Foster after referee receives criticism in Game 4

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Indiana coach Rick Carlisle offered an impassioned and somewhat unprompted defense of referee Scott Foster on Sunday, evidently aware of the mountains of online criticism that came after Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Foster was one of the three on-court referees assigned to Game 4, which had more fouls called and more free throws awarded than any of the three previous games in the series. Foster — who has long been a lightning rod for critics — did not work any of those first three games.

Van Gisbergen’s emotional win in Mexico City locks him into NASCAR playoffs

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Shane Van Gisbergen once again mastered a new track. This time the iconic Mexico City road course, where he won NASCAR’s first Cup Series points-paying race outside the United States of the modern era. The New Zealander led 60 laps at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez to earn his first Cup victory since he won in his NASCAR debut at the inaugural 2023 street course race in Chicago That victory changed his career trajectory and Van Gisbergen left Australia V8 Supercars, where he was a multiple champion, for a full-time move to NASCAR. The win earned Van Gisbergen an automatic spot in NASCAR’s playoffs.

George Russell holds off Max Verstappen for Canadian GP win as McLarens collide

MONTREAL (AP) — George Russell won his first race of the Formula 1 season as the Mercedes driver held off defending race winner Max Verstappen at the Canadian Grand Prix. It was the fourth victory of Russell’s career, and the race ended under yellow when McLaren teammates Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris staged a wheel-to-wheel late battle that ended with Norris hitting the wall. Russell started on pole for the second consecutive year in Montreal and held the advantage most of the race at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. The British driver became the fourth race winner this year, joining points leader leader Piastri, Norris and Verstappen, the four-time reigning F1 champion.

Oilers dealing with Stanley Cup Final goalie debate. Panthers, 1 win from repeating, have Bobrovsky

Coach Kris Knoblauch is not sure whether Stuart Skinner or Calvin Pickard will start in goal for the Edmonton Oilers when they face elimination in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers. The defending champion Panthers have no such uncertainty at the most important position in hockey. Sergei Bobrovsky has been in net for 63 playoff games in a row going back to the first round in 2023, and Tuesday night is expected to be his 64th. That consistency is a big reason Florida is on the cusp of a second consecutive title, while Edmonton stares down another summer of questions.

Pacers and Thunder are set for a pivotal Game 5 in an NBA Finals that has been back and forth

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The ratings are down for these NBA Finals, as was expected. Oklahoma City vs. Indiana is a small-market series and the numbers reflect exactly that, with viewership down about 20% from last season and on pace for the poorest TV turnout since the bubble finals in 2020. Don’t blame the Thunder and Pacers for that. It’s been a back-and-forth over the first four games — and now, a best-of-three will decide the NBA title. Game 5 is in Oklahoma City on Monday night, with the Thunder trying to take their first lead of the series and the Pacers trying to head back home one win from a championship.

Texas rookie Kumar Rocker keeps scoreless start intact with help from pickle juice

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers rookie Kumar Rocker kept a scoreless start intact by working through an eventful fifth inning that included downing three small bottles of pickle juice, the last of which resulted in a mound visit charged to a ball boy. The 25-year-old right-hander apparently cramped up after striking out White Sox outfielder Michael A. Taylor for the first out of the fifth. First baseman Jake Burger brought two small bottles of pickle juice from the dugout as Rocker chatted with the trainer. Play resumed, and the ball boy soon brought out a third bottle. Umpires charged Texas with a mound visit for that. Rocker eventually got out of the inning and didn’t allow a run over his five frames.