Trump curbs immigration enforcement at farms, meatpacking plants, hotels and restaurants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has directed immigration officers to pause arrests at farms, restaurants and hotels after President Donald Trump expressed alarm about the impact of aggressive enforcement. The move comes after Stephen Miller, chief architect of Trump’s immigration policies, said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement would target 3,000 arrests a day, up from about 650 a day during the previous five months. The New York Times reports the directive Thursday told ICE to halt workplace investigations in key industries. A U.S. official who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity confirmed the contents of the order.