Mock your friends’ sadness with the actual world’s smallest violin

Sure, science has a lot of important uses, such as finding the cures for diseases or uncovering the secrets of the universe. But it also created a new way for you to mock the misery of your friends.

As the BBC reports, scientists at England’s Loughborough University have created what they call the world’s smallest violin.

At about 35 microns long and 13 microns wide — a micron is one millionth of a meter — the violin is smaller than the width of a strand of human hair.

In addition to bringing a popular phrase for making fun of people’s problems to life, the world’s smallest violin actually serves a scientific purpose in the field of nanotechnology.

“A lot of what we’ve learned in the process has actually laid the groundwork for the research we’re now undertaking,” says professor Kelly Morrison.

Unfortunately, you can’t actually play the world’s smallest violin — it is merely a microscopic image. Still, it’s nice to know that one exists when you’re forced to listen to someone’s petty gripes.