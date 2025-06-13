City of The Dalles Public Works

The week of June 16, 2025, City crews and contractors will begin work on several pavement preservation projects. These chip seal projects will require short duration road closures between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. at each location on the date the work is scheduled to take place. Detours will be in place during work hours.

This road work is expected to extend the service life of the pavement structure.

CHIP SEAL – Is the application of a special protective wearing surface to an existing pavement. A thin layer of liquid asphalt is sprayed down in front of the chip spreader by a distributor. A dump truck full of chips (crushed rock) locks onto a chip spreader which is pulled backwards. The chips spread over the liquid asphalt are then compacted by rollers.

Chip seal projects may require a total lane closure for a day. Equipment is slow moving and must cover the same area multiple times. Once the crew has left the work area, the rock is left on the road surface for seven to ten days so that vehicle traffic can continue to lock the rock into the liquid asphalt. Excess chips are then removed by sweepers to be reused on the next chip seal project.

Work scheduled for Monday June 16, 2025:

STREET BEGIN END Columbia Rd. River Rd. End of Pavement Cascade St. W. W. 8th St. (North intersection) W. 8th St. (South intersection) Hostetler St W. 6th St. W. 8th St. Heritage Loop Heritage Way (West intersection) Heritage Way (East intersection) W 2th St. Webber St. Eastbound Lane Freeway Onramp W 10th St Cherry Hts. Rd. Trevitt St.

Work scheduled for Tuesday June 17, 2025:

STREET BEGIN END W 6th St. Cherry Hts. Rd. Chenowith St. W 2nd St. 190’ W of Cherry Hts. Rd. Lincoln St. W 8th St. Bridge St. Garrison St. W 10th St. Trevitt St. Union St.

Work scheduled for Wednesday June 18, 2025:

STREET BEGIN END Lincoln St. W 5th Pl. W 7th St. W 6th St. Lincoln St. End of Pavement W 14th St. Jordan St. End of Pavement W 15th St. Trevitt St. Garrison St. W 21st St. Mt. Hood St. Bridge St. Grant Circle W Scenic Dr. End of Pavement Laughlin St. E 2nd St. E 3rd St. Jefferson St. E 14th St. E Scenic Dr. Monroe St. E 2nd St. End of Pavement Dry Hollow Rd. E.16th Pl. E 19th St. J Street E 12th St. E 13th St E 9th St. Lewis St. Brewery Grade

Please proceed with caution in these areas during construction times and observe all temporary traffic control devices. Thank you for your assistance during this work

A full list of projects and a 2025 The Dalles Pavement Preservation Program map can be viewed at thedalles.org/summerstreetmaintenance.

If you have questions, please contact the Public Works Department at (541) 296-5401.

–end–