6th St Lane Shift in The Dalles

Starting June 16th there will be a lane shift in front of Bi Mart allowing for the excavation and installation of the 25’ deep, 12’ diameter concrete wet well. The lane shift will utilize the existing shoulder width to the west towards the Bi Mart Side of W 6th St. The estimated shift will last 3 weeks at which point excavation for the 24” & 36” storm pipe connecting to the wet well will commence. Please use caution and reduce vehicular speed while passing through this area.

In other news, roughly 900’ of sanitary sewer has been commissioned and placed into service allowing for increased flow and serviceability. The crew has been hard at work grading for the new curb and sidewalk that will stretch the length of the project with roughly 1000’ ready for concrete in mid to late July. We also have installed new stormwater catch basins and manholes that will capture the new slope/ profile of W 6th St once paved in late September / late October.

Crestline Construction recommends motorists use alternate routes, obey site traffic control and be aware of the increased construction equipment and activity throughout the duration of the project. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we construct these City of The Dalles Improvements.