5/26 Sports Brief

4 Liverpool fans seriously hurt when car plowed into a crowd. The suspect acted alone, police say

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — British police are holding a 53-year-old man over a collision that turned a joyous soccer celebration in Liverpool to tragedy and sent more than two dozen people to hospitals. The city’s mayor says four people are in very serious condition. Police said they are not treating Monday evening’s incident as terrorism and are not looking for other suspects. Detectives on Tuesday were piecing together how a minivan plowed into crowds. It happened after the players of Liverpool Football Club celebrated the Premier League championship with an open-topped bus parade. The North West Ambulance Service said a total of 47 people were injured, of whom 27 were taken to local hospitals.

What to know about the crash into a parade for Liverpool soccer fans

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — A British man was arrested after he drove his minivan Monday into a parade for Liverpool soccer fans celebrating their team’s Premier League championship. Nearly four dozen people were injured, with 27 taken to local hospitals. The mayor says four of those are “very, very ill.” Authorities say the 53-year-old man is believed to be the only one involved in the incident and that it is not being investigated as an act of terrorism. Hundreds of thousands of fans had lined the route of the hourslong procession under heavy security along a 10-mile (16-kilometer) route. Here’s what is known so far about the crash.

The French Open is picking humans over technology. Novak Djokovic thinks that’s a bad call

PARIS (AP) — For Novak Djokovic, this is a relatively easy call. He thinks the French Open is making a mistake by eschewing the electronic line-calling used at most big tennis tournaments and instead remaining old school by letting line judges decide whether serves or other shots land in or out. Other players seem to share his view. Plenty of sports, from soccer and baseball to the NFL, are replacing, or at least helping, officials with some form of high-tech replays or other technology. Tennis, too, is following that trend, except at Roland-Garros, where competition continues through June 8.

Ronaldo teases about future by saying ‘chapter is over’ with Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo’s time at Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr might be done. The 40-year-old Portugal striker posted a message on social media hours after the final round of the Saudi Pro League. It is sure to spark speculation over the future of one of the most high-profile figures in sports. Ronaldo told his 115 million followers on X, above a picture of him in an Al-Nassr jersey: “This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all.” The five-time world player of the year joined Al-Nassr in late 2022 and his contract will expire at the end of June.

Hurricanes avoid another sweep, stave off elimination by beating Panthers 3-0 in Game 4

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Frederik Andersen returned to the net and stopped 20 shots for his fifth career playoff shutout, Logan Stankoven got the only goal Carolina needed and the Hurricanes won their first Eastern Conference finals game in nearly 20 years by beating the Florida Panthers 3-0 on Monday night to stave off elimination. Sebastian Aho and Jordan Staal got empty-netters to seal it for the Hurricanes. They had dropped 15 consecutive East finals games, getting swept in 2009, 2019 and 2023, then dropping the first three games of this matchup. No sweep this time, however. Carolina still trails the series 3-1. Game 5 is Wednesday.

Chip Ganassi calls Alex Palou ‘the best driver’ after his historic Indy 500 win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — There’s a long list of driving greats who have passed through Chip Ganassi Racing over its 35 years in existence. Jimmy Vasser, Alex Zanardi and Juan Pablo Montoya gave Ganassi four consecutive championships. Scott Dixon teamed with Dario Franchitti to restart another four-year title streak. Marcus Ericsson won Ganassi his fifth Indianapolis 500 victory in 2022. Now he has Alex Palou on his roster, and as he leaned to kiss the first Spaniard to ever win the Indy 500, Ganassi had a message for him. “You’re the best driver,” the team owner said.

Pacers lift ban on Tyrese Haliburton’s father for Game 4

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton’s father will be allowed to attend Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals, meaning his ban from attending Pacers games following an on-court confrontation with Giannis Antetokounmpo earlier in the playoffs has ended. John Haliburton is expected to be seated in a suite Tuesday night when the Pacers host the Knicks, in hopes of avoiding a repeat of what happened in the first round against the Bucks. John Haliburton ran onto the court and yelled in Antetokounmpo’s face after his son made a last-second layup in overtime to eliminate the Bucks. Game 6 against the Knicks would be in Indianapolis, if necessary.

Fever star Caitlin Clark out at least 2 weeks with left quad strain

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has a left quad strain and will be out at least two weeks. Coach Stephanie White told reporters Monday she wasn’t sure exactly when Clark was injured but was told after Saturday’s game Clark had “something going on with her leg.” Clark was not seen with her teammates at the end of practice and was not available for comment. Team officials said additional updates will be provided as circumstances warrant. Last season’s WNBA rookie of the year finished with 18 points and 10 assists in a 90-88 loss to the New York Liberty on Saturday.

SEC commissioner: ‘More traction’ on 16-team playoff than he anticipated

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The commissioner of the Southeastern Conference is hearing an increased amount of interest from his league’s leaders about a previously little-discussed idea of expanding the College Football Playoff from 12 to 16 teams. The future of the playoff will be among the topics discussed among school presidents, athletic directors and coaches in what might be the most consequential of the many conference meetings taking place this spring.