From ABCs to ABV

Students doing Jell-O shots in college? Expected. Students doing Jell-O shots in kindergarten? Something’s gone terribly wrong.

A Pennsylvania school shared in a social media post last week that it was launching an investigation after a kindergarten student brought in “small jello [sic] cups” containing alcohol and passed them out to three classmates.

When staff became aware, they took “immediate action,” and the students were taken to the nurse and then evaluated at a local hospital “out of an abundance of caution.”

The school is now working to determine how the student obtained the Jell-O shots. All we know is recess must’ve been lit.