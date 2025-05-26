Driver has beef with man who tossed burrito

A Texas man is facing felony charges after a road rage incident sparked by a flying burrito.

According to a post from the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 office, 56-year-old Arturo Villareal was in the parking lot of a Dollar Tree with his two granddaughters when he got into an argument with another driver.

As Villareal was attempting to drive away, the other driver launched a burrito at his car. That was the last straw for Villareal, who then “intentionally rammed his vehicle into the other driver’s vehicle, causing major damages,” police said.

He was booked on a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

What a waste of a perfectly good burrito.