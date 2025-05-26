The case of the toilet-clogging, gum-chewing, possum-killing intruder

A homeowner in Los Angeles was left shaken after finding a naked intruder sleeping in his bed. But wait, it gets weirder.

According to NBC4, one of their sports writers, Michael Duarte, returned home Saturday night to discover the naked intruder had ransacked his house in some truly bizarre ways.

The man clogged the toilet with towels, ate a box of ice cream sandwiches and a box of Beyond Beef burger patties, and chewed up all of Duarte’s gum.

“I had a fresh pack with 60 inside unopened,” Duarte said. “He opened it up, chewed all of them and then spit a big wad of gum about … the size of a softball.”

The suspect also killed a possum on Duarte’s back patio.

Police arrested the man, and the case remains under investigation.