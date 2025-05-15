No bull, this animal can ride a scooter

When trying to face a challenge head-on, one might be advised to “take the bull by the horns.” Judging from this viral video, the cattle equivalent of that saying is “take the scooter by the handles.”

The video, as posted by India Today, shows a bull coming across a scooter on the street. The bull puts its front hooves on the bottom of the scooter and then uses its back hooves to push itself down the street before eventually coming to a stop.

Upon finishing its ride, the bull then got off the scooter and went about its day, apparently unaware of its amazing scooter skills.

We’re guessing when the bull tells its bull friends of its adventure, it’ll insist that, no bull, this actually happened. Whether they’ll believe that or not is a different story.