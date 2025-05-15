A sick Jamal Murray scores 25, powers Nuggets’ 119-107 win over Thunder to force Game 7

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray fought through an illness to score 25 points and power the Denver Nuggets past the Thunder 119-107, sending the series back to Oklahoma City for a decisive Game 7. Sick since Wednesday, Murray was listed as questionable for Thursday’s game. He ignited the Nuggets with a four-point play to start things off and sank a step-back 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter that pushed Denver’s lead to double digits for the first time. Nikola Jokic led Denver with 29 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 32 points. Game 7 is Sunday, with Minnesota awaiting the winner.