5/13 Klickitat County Commissioners meeting

Klickitat County citizens have a few weeks to take care of any burning before a countywide burn ban this summer. Commissioner Todd Andrews made the motion at yesterday’s Klickitat County Commissioners meeting:

“I make a motion to pass the burn ban in the matter establishing outdoor burning restrictions within the unincorporated areas of Klickitat County which will be effective Monday, June 2nd until rescinded.

Andrews said a number of fire chiefs had contacted him in favor of a full closure starting on that date.

And who’s playing DJ in the back country? Emergency management director Jeff King, is trying to figure it out:

“We have identified that it is interference that’s causing that, but we haven’t identified where it’s coming from or who the offender is yet. One of the hardest things to try and troubleshoot is that it’s intermittent. It was actually keying up our system and everybody using it, so we had to turn that channel off at that one site to get this resolved.”

He said that if they don’t solve it soon, they might have to call in the FCC.

###