W 2nd Street Pavement Preservation 5/12-5/14

The Dalles, Oregon – The City of The Dalles Public Works Department will work on a pavement preservation project on Monday May 12, 2025 through Wednesday May 14, 2025 at the following location:

W 2nd St. and Webber St., On-Ramp to I-84 – W 2nd St. will remain open westbound. The on-ramp to I-84 will be closed at Webber St. A detour will be in place directing vehicles to the freeway on-ramp located at the River Rd. overpass.

Eastbound traffic will be closed to through traffic at Hostetler St. through Webber St. with no I-84 access.

Work hours will be 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Motorists, bicycles and pedestrians are asked to use detours around the work zone during work hours. The streets will be reopened to the traveling public each evening.

The purpose of this project is to grind out and replace approximately 1,150 feet of pavement. This street work is expected to restore the pavement structure and provide a smoother and safer roadway.

Please proceed with caution around work areas during construction times and observe all temporary traffic control devices. Thank you for your attention to traveling safety during this work.

Go to thedalles.org/w2ndandwebber to view an online map on Perimetermap.com.

Learn more about the 2025 The Dalles Pavement Preservation Program at thedalles.org/summerstreetmaintenance. If you have questions, please contact the Public Works Department at (541) 296-5401.

