The house with a creepy note in its walls

In what sounds like the premise of a horror movie, a couple has discovered a mysterious note left behind in their newly purchased Washington State home.

According to Newsweek, Anita Rainier and her husband found the note tucked away in a kitchen cabinet.

“It was this really well-hidden bit of paper tightly tucked into the top of the cabinet, totally out of sight unless you got all the way down like I was looking up,” Rainier says.

As unnerving as finding the note was, things didn’t get any less scary when they opened it up and read what was inside. One side read, “Don’t look under the floor,” while the other featured a 14-digit number.

“What we thought was interesting was there were no results when we Googled the number,” Rainier says. “We were expecting it to be some number relating to at least something.”

“We divided it by our unit number, ZIP code, year the building was built, etc., to see if we could get a whole number or phone number or something,” she continues. “No luck!”

For now, the Rainiers are letting the mystery be, though they suspect that the home’s former residents are just messing with them.

“We’re out of theories,” Rainier says. “Odds are, someday we’re going to take a look under the floor.”

That’s certainly braver than running out of the house and leaving a person-shaped hole in the wall, which is definitely what we would’ve done.