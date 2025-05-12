Alabama traffic kanga-ruined by kangaroo

We’ve all been there: you’re already running late for work, and now traffic is backed up because of a kangaroo. Wait, what?

OK, maybe that’s not exactly a common occurrence, but that’s the situation drivers in Macon County, Alabama, found themselves in after the Interstate 85 highway was shut down due to a two-car accident involving a kangaroo.

According to local affiliate ABC 33/40, the north and southbound lanes of the road were closed as the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division addressed the situation, along with the animal’s owner.

Eventually, the kangaroo was recovered safely and unharmed, and the highway was reopened. We don’t know how many people’s bosses bought the “a kangaroo made me late” excuse, though.