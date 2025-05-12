The kids are alright, but this painting is not

May 12, 2025 GNCadm1n Oddities Comments Off on The kids are alright, but this painting is not

Kids do the darndest things, including damaging incredibly valuable paintings.

Mark Rothko‘s Grey, Orange on Maroon, No. 8 (1960) has been removed from display at a museum in the Netherlands and is undergoing restoration after a young child, reportedly under the age of 5, accidentally caused “visible scratches in the unvarnished paint layer.”

“It happened because a child, in an unsupervised moment, touched the lower part of the work,” says the museum’s spokesperson. “There was no intent. This was not vandalism.”

The painting is estimated to be worth between $50 million and $60 million. But, of course, who could possibly put a price on the curiosity of a child?