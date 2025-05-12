Poll reveals the toughest job in America

While a lot of people may say their job is hard, there’s no doubt some jobs are harder than others, and a new survey has revealed the gigs most people feel are the toughest out there.

A new Talker survey of 2,000 people, conducted on behalf of Bosch Power Tools, finds that 40% of Americans believe their job is hard, with trade workers twice as likely to say their work is tough compared to other workers.

So what job is the toughest?

Firefighter tops the list, with 48% of those polled deeming it the toughest job in America, followed by construction worker (44%), military (38%), doctor (38%) and police officer (37%).

Rounding out the top 10 are: EMT or paramedic (35%), astronaut (32%), farmer (29%), air traffic controller (29%) and oil worker (25%).