NBA Playoffs Sunday

Pacers build 41-point halftime lead and rout Cavaliers 129-109 for a 3-1 series lead

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 21 points and the Indiana Pacers tied an NBA playoff record by taking a 41-point halftime lead before routing the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers 129-109 on Sunday night for a 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Pacers can earn a second straight trip to the East finals with a victory Tuesday in Cleveland, where they won the first two games. Indiana jumped to an 80-39 lead at halftime and led by as much as 44 points. Donovan Mitchell had 12 points despite not playing in the second half because of a left ankle injury. Coach Kenny Atkinson said his All-Star guard would have an MRI exam Monday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 25 points and leads Thunder past Denver 92-87 to tie series 2-2

DENVER (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 25 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder finally outplayed Denver in crunch time, beating the Nuggets 92-87 Sunday to knot their second-round series at two games each. The Thunder overcame an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter after the Nuggets had outlasted the youngest team in the NBA with wins in Games 1 and 3.