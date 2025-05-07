Going down a slide is bear-y exciting

Apparently, the answer to the question “Does a bear enjoy a slide?” is the same to that other question about bears using the woods for a bathroom: a resounding yes.

This gem of knowledge comes to us from the Associated Press, which has posted a video of a bear enjoying the outdoor playset of a Connecticut family.

The clip shows the bear climbing up the stairs to the top of the slide, and then riding it down to the bottom before landing in the dirt.

“He made it to the landing and then went down the slide, like he had done it before,” says Sarah Loving, who lives on the property with her husband and two children. “They seemed so comfortable on the playscape. We just kept joking that they probably have been before, but we have not seen a bear go down playscape before, ever. That was a first.”

Sounds like a bear-y exciting moment for all involved.