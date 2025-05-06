Valerie the dachshund finally stops making a fool out of rescue organization

For nearly two years, Valerie the dachshund has been gallivanting across the wilds of South Australia’s Kangaroo Island while continuing to evade the efforts of the local Kangala Wildlife Rescue organization to bring her home. Finally, after 529 days, Valerie has been caught.

“After weeks of tireless efforts by Kangala Wildlife Rescue volunteers and partner organizations Valerie has been safely rescued and is fit and well,” Kangala writes in an Instagram post. “We are absolutely thrilled and deeply relieved that Valerie is finally safe and able to begin her transition back to her loving parents.”

The nearly 9-pound Valerie first went missing in November 2023. In a previous report on Valerie’s status by The Guardian, Kangala noted that Valerie “runs at the first sign of humans or vehicles” and “has been impossible to catch.”

We don’t know how exactly Valerie was ultimately secured — maybe she came on over after hearing someone playing Amy Winehouse‘s “Valerie.”