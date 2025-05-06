It’s the thrill of the fight: Goose rises up to the challenge of a tiger

A goose did not duck, duck out of the way when it found itself face-to-face with a tiger.

According to USA Today, the wild bird flew into the enclosure of an Amur tiger at the Columbus Zoo in Ohio. The goose then decided to enter fight mode as it aggressively flapped its wings at the big cat, which successfully stymied it from chowing down on an early poultry dinner.

Zoo spokesperson Jen Fields tells ﻿USA Today﻿ that in the infrequent event that native wildlife enters enclosures, the “animal care team uses trained emergency recall techniques to call the animals in our care into their indoor spaces.”

“This behavior is taught through positive reinforcement and is practiced regularly to ensure animals respond quickly and reliably—even in the presence of high-value motivators like food, enrichment items, or native wildlife visitors,” Fields explained. “Once the animals are safely indoors, the team can assess the situation and, when appropriate, safely retrieve and release the native wildlife.”

One might say that this goose definitely had the eye of the tiger.