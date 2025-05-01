The household reno most people do themselves

Feel like a little DIY? A lot of people seem to, according to a new study by the U.K. company Flooring365.

When it comes to installing new floors, 61% say it’s something they’d do themselves, while only 39% hire it out.

Which rooms are we ready to redo? Thirty-five percent of us lay new flooring in the living room, 26% in a hall, and 14% in the dining room.

From there, it’s home office, kitchen and bathrooms, in descending order.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.