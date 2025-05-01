Donkey found safe after bear-ly escaping bear encounter

With danger literally bearing down on him, a valiant donkey has been found safe.

According to The Berkshire Eagle, Murty the mini donkey got loose from his home in Lanesborough, Massachusetts, after a bear got into his stall. Murty was thought to be unharmed, but as a search stretched into days, owners Jerry and Deirdre Carter and their daughter, Kayla Farry, became increasing worried.

“I honestly had lost hope and thought that he was killed by the bear,” Farry says. “But the agencies involved remained positive and hopeful that he was alive.”

Eventually, Murty was located in a wooded area by a police drone and returned to his home, where he’s been recovering from his ordeal by snacking on his favorite cookies.

That’s also how we recover from a particularly hard day of answering emails, no bear required.