Peacock on the loose turns Philadelphia into City of Feather-ly Love

It’s pretty common to hear the phrase “Go birds!” in Philadelphia, but that’s usually in reference to the Eagles, not peacocks.

That might have changed for a moment when a peacock was spotted walking through the streets of the City of Brotherly Love.

“This fabulous feathered friend was spotted strutting through the city like he had brunch reservations and no time to waste,” the animal control organization ACCT Philly shares. “You know it’s going to be that kind of day when your morning meeting gets interrupted by a wandering peacock on your front step.”

ACCT Philly adds that the peacock has been safely corralled, “though probably still wondering where all the paparazzi came from.”

It sure sounds like this bird was the Liberty Bell of the ball.