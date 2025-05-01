Crane climber in Austin does want to feel those metal clouds

A person in Austin, Texas, is giving a new, much more literal meaning to the phrase “hanging out.”

As MySanAntonio.com reports, a particularly daring individual was spotted riding a giant crane in Austin’s downtown area.

According to the Austin Police Department, which is investigating the incident, the crane rider eventually climbed down the structure and into a high-rise building; they remain unidentified.

We assume that if a friend of this person asked them if they wanted to chill, they’d lock themselves in a refrigerator.