May 1, 2025
The Deputies Podcast: Sine Die & the Aftermath: Washington's Budget, Taxes & What's Next

Deputy House Republican Leader Chris Corry and Deputy Senate Republican Leader Drew McEwen dive into the aftermath of Washington’s grueling legislative session, dissecting the impact of $10 billion in new taxes, property tax changes, and spending hikes. They unpack the potential consequences for families, discuss the growing abuse of emergency clauses, and offer insights into what comes next. Tune in for a candid conversation on fiscal responsibility, governance, and why your voice matters in shaping the state’s future.