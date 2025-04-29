Intergenerational living: Why lots of us are doing it

About a third of homebuyers are looking for a space where they can live with multiple generations of their family. That’s according to a new survey of 900 potential buyers by Veterans United Home Loans.

Twenty-nine percent say it’s because of aging parents who need care, while 21% do it simply to help cover costs. Twenty-seven percent say they get help from older generations so they can either live in a certain area or spend part of the year together.

Looking at numbers from 2024, 17% of buyers purchased a multigenerational home.