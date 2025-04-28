NBA Playoof Monday

Cavs win by 55 points to sweep Heat and finish off most lopsided series in NBA playoff history

MIAMI (AP) — Cleveland left no doubt on its way to Round 2 — and finished off the most lopsided series in NBA playoff history. Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points, De’Andre Hunter added 19 and the Cavaliers rolled past the Miami Heat 138-83 on Monday night to sweep their Eastern Conference first-round series in four games. Ty Jerome had 18 points, Evan Mobley added 17 and Jarrett Allen had 14 points, 12 rebounds and six steals for the Cavaliers — who led by as many as 60 points. Cleveland won the four games by a combined 122 points. The previous record: a 121-point combined win by Denver over New Orleans in 2009.

Rockets, Warriors get into shoving altercation in 2nd quarter of heated Game 4

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Players on the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets got into a shoving altercation midway through the second quarter in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series, leading to three technical fouls before tempers flared again shortly before halftime. With the game tied at 36, Golden State star Stephen Curry dribbled down the sideline when Draymond Green put a hard screen on Houston’s Amen Thompson. Dillon Brooks appeared to become angry about the push and went at Curry and Green. Curry received a technical for “taunting” Brooks, who also received a technical along with Green.