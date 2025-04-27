Session ends, Washingtonians face $12.9 billion tax bill, rent control, fewer parental rights

OLYMPIA… Sen. Nikki Torres, R-Pasco and assistant Senate Republican budget leader, issued the following statement after a vote by the Senate Democrats completed the approval of the new 2025-27 state operating budget, on the last day of the 2025 legislative session.

“Before this session, Senate Democrats revealed plans to spotlight so-called ‘villains’ – the small businesses and individuals they targeted for new tax hikes. Now, fast forward to today, and the majority party is sending the governor a budget fueled by nearly $10 billion in new state taxes, with another $3 billion coming from new local taxes. Washingtonians are now facing a staggering $12.9 billion tax bill.

“Meanwhile, Senate Republicans proposed a responsible budget that spends just slightly less than the Democrats’ plan and does it without a single new tax. That’s right: zero. We proved it’s possible to fund essential services, protect the vulnerable, and keep faith with taxpayers without forcing Washington families to dig deeper into their pockets.

“Democrats openly admit that many of their new taxes are regressive, hitting low-income families the hardest. So, who’s really wearing the villain cape here? It certainly isn’t the hardworking Washingtonians now staring down higher costs for food, health care, energy, and fewer choices.

“The people of Washington deserve better than what they received today. We will continue to fight for policies that lift burdens, strengthen families, and honor the trust the taxpayers have placed in us.”

The $77.9 billion budget was negotiated in secret by a handful of Democrats through most of this month, was not seen by the public or Republicans until yesterday. It relies on a record $9.6 billion in new taxes, including a sales-tax increase that will hit lower-and middle-income families harder. The budget, which also enables an expansion of local property taxes, will now go to Gov. Bob Ferguson, who recently said he does not want to see working families hit with increased taxes.

Torres led Republican senators in opposing the budget today in place of Sen. Chris Gildon, R-Puyallup. He is Republican lead on the budget but was absent today due to a death in the family.

