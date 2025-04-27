Raccoon stuck in a storm drain? Try a laundry pod!

It turns out laundry pods have another use other than just helping to clean clothes. No, not that.

As the Holyoke Police Department in Massachusetts reports, a good Samaritan named Fernando Rivera Jr. was able to rescue a raccoon stuck in a storm drain by using laundry pods.

“Officers removed the storm drain cover, but the raccoon was still stuck inside,” the Holyoke PD says. “Mr. Rivera opened two laundry pods and used them to lubricate the raccoon’s head then after about 20 minutes officers were able to free the raccoon. Animal control came and retrieved the raccoon.”

While using laundry pods to rescue a raccoon is certainly unexpected, that doesn’t mean that you should eat them.