Oh no! Staten Island homeowner blames broken fence on Kool-Aid Man challenge

A viral online trend allegedly has vandals saying “Oh yeah!” to property damage.

As NBC New York reports, a Staten Island homeowner blames their broken fence on the so-called Kool-Aid Man challenge, in which participants are channeling the drink mix’s mascot by filming themselves bursting through walls and other surfaces.

The homeowner alleges that teens taking part in the Kool-Aid Man challenge broke his fence while appearing to film themselves using a camera alongside a flashlight. He says he’s now stuck paying for repairs.

“I didn’t find it so funny waking up finding out I have big cost ahead to repair my fence,” the homeowner says.