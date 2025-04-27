Middle-age adults in US are lonelier than in most other countries

American adults are hitting peak loneliness years before retirement, something not seen in most other countries, according to a new study.

The study included a sample of more than 64,000 adults ages 50 and older across 29 countries.

“This relationship we saw where middle-aged adults had a higher level of loneliness is really important,” Dr. Robin A. Richardson, primary author of the study and assistant professor at the Rollins School of Public Health at Emory University, told ABC News.

Older adults or adolescents have typically been the focus of loneliness interventions, Richardson explained, because they are the groups thought to be at the most risk.

The U.S. and the Netherlands were the only two countries where loneliness peaked in middle-age rather than in seniors, according to the study, published Monday in the medical journal Aging & Mental Health.

In the U.S., not working was a strong driver of midlife loneliness, unlike in many countries where being without a job tended to affect older adults more, or was not a major contributor.

Many additional factors besides work status played a role in age-related differences in loneliness, the study found. These included being unmarried, probable depression and having poor self-rated health.

The advisory suggested looking for ways to help others — whether family and friends at home or strangers in your community — as a way to counter feelings of isolation and loneliness.

It also recommended joining in group activities such as workout classes, groups based around a shared interest or hobby, or religious groups. When spending quality time with others, do your best to limit distractions like checking your phone and make time every day to connect with someone you care about.